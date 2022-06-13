Jetking Infotrain partners NSDC to conduct free workshop on cloud computing, ethical hacking and blockchain

Jetking Infotrain Limited, India’s has partnered with National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC) to conduct free workshops for digital skills training. These workshops that are open for all, will cover topics including cyber security, blockchain, cryptocurrency and cloud computing.

The workshops will be conducted for three days in a week, in online and offline mode at Jetking centers all over India.

“Covid-19 has expedited digital transformation at a never-before-seen rate. At Jetking, we want to equip the next generation with the necessary tech skills to succeed in the industry. We aim to offer a free digital skills platform for students who are willing to understand the various avenues in the world of technology today,” Harsh Bharwani, CEO and MD, Jetking Infotrain said.

These workshops are expected to help young people aged 18 to 24 years advance in their careers ahead. According to the World Economic Forum, investing broadly in the skills for tomorrow’s next-generation workforce will add $8.3 trillion to the global economy. With the majority of the economy now running online, the importance of technology has skyrocketed, opening up new job opportunities for those who want to be a part of an ever-evolving dynamic environment.

