Jetking Infotrain launches Cybersecurity and Penetration Testing course with Onkar Sonawane

Information technology company Jetking Infotrain in collaboration with ethical hacker, Onkar Sonawane has announced the launch of their new Cybersecurity and Penetration Testing Course to address the growing need for cybersecurity professionals.

According to an official release, the course is designed to provide students with the knowledge and skills necessary to protect organisations from cyberattacks. The total duration of the course will be six months, which includes a combination of online lectures, hands-on exercises, and real-world examples to ensure that students have a thorough understanding of the material.

The course is open to beginners as well as seasoned professionals, the release said. It covers topics such as the cyber security ecosystem, Kali in-depth and leverage; pen-testing tools and techniques, advanced practicals; and also solves complex cases of security breaches. Upon successful completion of the course, the student will be awarded certification from Jetking Infotrain and Alancesec, the release added.

“India has a staggering 84% of SMBs (small and medium businesses) that are concerned about cybersecurity attacks in comparison to countries like the Philippines, New Zealand, Australia, and China. With the rise of cyber attacks, it’s more important than ever to have trained professionals who can protect sensitive information from falling into the wrong hands. That’s why we created this course—to help students develop the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in this critical field,” Sonawane said.

Furthermore, Harsh Bharwani, CEO, MD, Jetking Infotrain added that the collaboration with Sonawane will help in curating a course that will be readily accepted by the industry at large.