Jetking Infotrain introduces NFT payment in degree programs, aims to build Web 3.0 community

With non-fungible tokens (NFT) gaining transaction as mode of payment, education platforms too have lapped it up. To be sure, Jetking Infotrain, a digital skill institution has introduced NFT as a mode of payment for its degree programs, as it aims to build a web 3.0 community. “The course name is Masters of Blockchain Development, where we teach about blockchain technology. This course can be purchased through cash, credit card, NBFC or, NFT. Once students complete the course and get a job, they can resell the NFT,” Harsh Bharwani, CEO, MD, Jetking Infotrain, said. Students can also sell the NFT’s at a profit, if their value increases in future.

According to Bharwani, one of the most important aspects of NFTs and blockchain is transparency. Blockchain allows trading on a peer-to-peer basis by allowing users to see the source of the content. It also enables users to know who has owned it in the past, and where it has been subsequently.

Jetking aims to utilise these aspects of NFTs and make its own community on Web 3.0. The firm claims to have curated a collection of around 10,000 NFTs, which is based on Ethereum blockchain. “For this transition, mastering blockchain, cryptocurrency and NFT is necessary, as it is the future of any sort of transaction or communication,” said Bharwani.

The institution claims to have clocked 154% increase in student enrollment when compared to the last academic year. Presently, the institution claims to have over 6,000 registered students. Jetking has more than 65 centres across the country, and plans to open three new centers in Raipur, Jaipur and Dehradun. The institution is affiliated to Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth for UGC approved diploma and degree programs which includes BCA and diploma in cloud computing and cyber security, blockchain, and advanced diploma in blockchain.

Furthermore, in recent years, Jetking has collaborated with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to roll-out a corporate social responsibility (CSR) project in Jammu. Additionally, it has also partnered with Near Protocol, a layer one blockchain.

