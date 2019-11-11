JEST 2020 application forms out- check how to apply at jest.org.in

The exam will be held on February 16 next year.

In a good news for candidates, the application procedure for Joint Entrance Screening Test (JEST) has begun. Those willing to apply may note that the last date to apply is December 14, 2019. Candidates may apply at official website jest.org.in. Candidates who pass the exam, will be able to take admissions PhD or integrated PhD courses in subjects like theoretical computer science or Physics or computational Biology in institutes recognised by it.

How to apply

1. Candidates may visit the official website jest.org.in

Step 2: After clicking on the homepage, candidates may click on the link ‘register/log-in’

Step 3: In case the candiadates have not registered they may click ‘create new account’link or may log-in through credentials

Step 4: Now, they may fill up basic details and also verify in order to register

Step 5: Applicants may use registered email id for log-in

Step 6: After this, they may fill up form, and then upload documents

Step 7: Candidates may now make payments

The exam will be held on February 16 next year. Institutes, where candidates may take admissions, are UGC-DAE CSR, VECC, TIFR-TCIS, TIFR, RRI, SINP, NBRC, RRCAT, IMSc, IPR, IISER among several others.

JEST 2020: Fee

Candidates willing to apply are required to pay Rs 400 as an application fee. Those in reserved category candidates as well as females will have to pay Rs 200. Female candidates in reserved categories, will not have to pay any application fee.

What is JEST

It is considered as a National Eligibility Test for Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB). The score of JEST exam is valid for one year.The exam is conducted across the country. There are about 36 cities where exams will be held.