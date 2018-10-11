JEST 2019 important dates released at jest.org.in; check registration, exam details

JEST 2019 exam date: February 17, 2019

JEST 2019 Important Dates: The Joint Entrance Screening Test is set to be conducted by the end of the year and the important dates for the same have been released on the official website at jest.org.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can visit the official website to check details and apply online once the registration link has been activated. The Joint Entrance Screening Test or JEST is conducted for candidates who seek admission in programmes like- PhD / Integrated PhD in Physics or Theoretical Computer Science or Neuroscience or Computational Biology. These programmes are offered at different colleges that participate in the above-mentioned test.

JEST is conducted across various centres in the country. There are approximately 36 cities where the examination centres for JEST will be located. The exam is recognised as a National Eligibility Test (NET) by the Science & Engineering Research Board (SERB). Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to keep in mind if they wish to appear for the test.

JEST 2019 important dates:

Registration Process starts – November 1, 2018

Registration Process and online payment option ends: December 15, 2018

JEST 2019 exam date: February 17, 2019

JEST 2019 Eligibility Criteria:

Ph D (Physics): Candidates who wish to apply for this programme should have a master’s degree in Physics.

Theoretical Computer Science at IMSc: Candidates who wish to apply for this programme should have a master’s degree in Science/ Engineering or Technology in Computer Science and related streams.

Ph D in Neuroscience at NBRC: Candidates who wish to apply for this programme should have a master’s degree in Physics or Mathematics. They are also required to have a UG degree in Engineering or Technology.

Ph D in Computational Biology at IMSc: Candidates who wish to apply for this programme should have a master’s degree in Science/ Engineering/ Technology/ Computer Application.

Integrated M.Sc. / M.Tech – PhD Programme (Physics): Candidates who wish to apply for this programme should have an Undergraduate degree in Physics/ Engineering or Technology in Engineering Physics.

For more detailed information about each course and participating colleges, candidates can visit the official website of JEST 2019.