JEECUP UPJEE 2021 Admit Card Released: How to download UPJEE Polytechnic Exam 2021 Admit Card

JEECUP UPJEE 2021 Admit Card: The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) on Wednesday released the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2021 admit cards. Applicants can download their UPJEE 2021 Admit Card from the official website.

UPJEE 2021 Admit Card Download: Candidates will be able to download their UPJEE 2021 Admit Card for Engineering (Group A), Others and lateral entry (Group B through to K), Pharmacy (Group E1, E2) through the official website.

How to Download UPJEE 2021 Admit Card: Candidates will need to log in to the JEECUP official website. There will be three links on the home page — ‘Admit card 2021 for Group A (Engineering)’, ‘Admit card 2021 for Group E1, E2 (Pharmacy)’, and ‘Admit card 2021 for Group B to K (Others and lateral entry)’. Students will have to click on the link that applies to them, which will then redirect them to a page where they will need to provide their application number, password, and security pin. Once the required fields are filled and submitted, the admit card will appear on screen.

Students will be able to download the admit card and print it out. It is imperative that the admit card is thoroughly checked as it will be mandatory while sitting for the UPJEE Polytechnic examination.

UPJEE 2021 Date: The UPJEE Polytechnic examination is scheduled to be held over five days from August 31 to September 4. The exam will be held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in three shifts.

UPJEE 2021 Result: The result of UPJEE Polytechnic 2021 will be declared within 10 days. This score will include the actual marks obtained along with qualification status for the UPJEE (Polytechnic) counselling.

JEECUP will offer candidates admission on the basis of their choice, reservation, and State Open Rank through a seat allocation process. The candidates can choose their branches and institutes online.