JEECUP Counselling 2022 registrations started for round 1, Check how to apply

JEECUP Counselling 2022 registrations: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (JEEC), Uttar Pradesh started the counselling process for JEECUP on 7 September. All those who are eligible for JEECUP counselling 2022 can register online at the official website – jeecup.admission.nic.in.

The online counselling process consists of online registration, choice filling and locking, counselling fee payment, and document verification. The online application process will end on October 25. Candidates will have to pay the security deposit which is Rs. 3000/- while submitting the applications. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to register themselves for the counselling process.

How and Where to apply for JEECUP Counselling 2022 registrations?

Candidates have been advised to visit the official website of JEECUP – jeecup.admission.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘JEECUP Counselling 2022 registrations’. It will redirect you to the JEECUP online registration form. Select exam name, application number, date of birth, captcha, pin, and security pin and click on the sign in button. After registration, a new page will appear where candidates are asked to create a new password. Pay the application fee of Rs. 250/- via online mode. Login with ID and password to complete the choice filling and locking filling. Add colleges and branches as per the preferences available on the screens. After filling in the choices, the candidates are required to lock their choices. After the final submission of registrations, the candidates are required to take a printout of the application form for future reference.

It is to be noted that the choice filling and locking system will be done between September 7 to September 9 and the seat allotment results will be released on September 10. The candidates will be able to online freeze/float option selection for all candidates, and document verification at the district help centres from September 11 to September 13. The link for online payment will be available from September 11 to 13. Candidates have been advised to go through the official website for the latest updates.