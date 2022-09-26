JEECUP Counselling 2022: Registrations for round 4 started at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, check how to apply



JEECUP Counselling 2022 registration process for round 4: Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has started the online registration process and choice filing of round 4 of JEECUP counselling 2022. All those who are eligible to apply for round 4 process can apply online at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The candidates are required to enter their credentials such as application number, password, security pin on the login page.

The candidates will be able to appear for round 4 for document verification at the district help centres and pay the application fee from September 28 to 30 till 5 PM.

It should be noted that the JEECUP 2022 Counselling Process used to be done in 8 rounds. The purpose of JEECUP 2022 counselling is to give admissions to the candidates in different institutes of Polytechnic. The results for the same were announced on July 19.

The exam authority has stated that the registration and choice filling of Qualified / Not Qualified, Other State Candidate and Candidate not admitted / allotted any Institute upto Previous rounds of JEECUP 2022 Counselling has been started and results of the 4th round will be announced on 27 September. All the candidates have been advised to fill up the form as soon as possible. No candidature will be considered after the due course of the time.

The board announced the JEECUP round one seat allotment result on September 10, round 2 allotment result on September 14 and round 3 result on September 19.For the ease of the candidates, we have provided easy steps to fill up the application form.

How and Where to download JEECUP 2022 counselling for round 2 seat allotment?