JEECUP answer key 2018 to be released at jeecup.nic.in: Here’s how to challenge response

JEECUP answer key 2018: Joint Entrance Examination Council (Sanyukt Pravesh Pariksha Parishad, U.P.) will in a short while release the answer key for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) (Polytechnic) today on the official website jeecup.nic.in. Meanwhile, UPJEE has generated the response challenge link on the official website itself, for the candidates to register for response verification. JEECUP is conducted for candidates who wish to apply for diploma courses in the polytechnics courses at institutes affiliated to the Board Of Technical Education, U.P. The exam this year was held earlier on April 22.

After clearing the exam, the candidates will get admission into diploma/post diploma/post graduate diploma in engineering, technology and management programmes in polytechnic institutions affiliated to Board of Technical Education and others.

More details are as follows:

Name of the exam: Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) (Polytechnic)

Name of the organisation: Joint Entrance Examination Council (Sanyukt Pravesh Pariksha Parishad, U.P.)

Official website: jeecup.nic.in

Answer key: To be released

Once the answer key is released, the process for seat allocation will commence. The seats will be allocated to the candidates later on the basis of which candidates will be offered admission based on their choices, reservation and state open rank of UPJEE (Polytechnic) 2018. The candidates wil also get an opportunity to make their choices online for branches and institutes. The verification of documents would be done at the time of seat allocation process/admission.

JEECUP answer key 2018: How to challenge response

Once the answer keys are released, the candidates will be able to challenge response online by visiting the official website. Mentioned below are the steps that one can follow to challenge response:

Step 1) Visit the official website – jeecup.nic.in

Step 2) Click on the link that says ‘Response challenge 2018’

Step 3) Enter the required details in the provided fields

Step 4) Click on submit

Step 5) Pay the fee and complete the procedure

Step 6) Submit the information