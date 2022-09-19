JEECUP 2022 Round 3 Seat Allotment Results to be released today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, details here

JEECUP 2022 Round 3 Seat Allotment Results: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh is going to release the third seat allotment seats for JEECUP 2022. The candidates will be able to check the round 3 seat allotment list from today onwards, September 19. As per media reports, it is expected that results will be published in the evening. Candidates have been advised to keep a track of the official website – jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The candidates will be able to check their results, once published. This counselling final list will be final for admission to polytechnic programmes by Uttar Pradesh Colleges.

Also Read| TS PGECET 2022 counselling registration started at pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in, check how to apply

Once the result is released, the candidates will be able to download the Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh Round 3 Seat allocation list using their application number, date of birth, captcha, and other details. The last date for submission of the online application was September 18.

It should be noted that the names and roll numbers of the candidates mentioned in the Seat Allotment list would have to complete the 3rd Round Document Verification at the district Help Centers from September 20 to 22. However, the last date for the remittance of the registration fee is September 23. The candidates have been advised to follow the instructions given below to check the JEECUP 2022 Round 3 Counselling Seat Allotment.

How to download JEECUP 2022 Round 3 Counselling Seat Allotment List?

Candidates have been advised to visit the official website of JEECUP – jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads ‘JEECUP 2022 Round 3 Seat Allotment Results’ flashing on the homepage.

Log in with your essential credentials and click on the submit button.

The JEECUP 2022 Round 3 Seat Allotment Results will be available on the homepage.

Candidates can download JEECUP 2022 Round 3 Seat Allotment Results and save it for future reference.

Also Read| How to get admission in Delhi University following CUET UG 2022 result

The JEECUP 2022 Round 3 Seat Allotment Results will be based on the preferences filled during the registration process. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates on the results.