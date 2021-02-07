JEE, NEET, UPSC, PCS: Uttar Pradesh govt set to launch free coaching institutions from February 16

The government has said that the initiative will come to the rescue of students from the poor economic ground and provide them a level playing field vis-a-vis other students.

In a bid to support the youths from the state to clear various competitive exams in the country, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to provide assistance and guidance by providing free classes to the students. As part of the move, the government will set up coaching centres that will start offering free classes to the students from February 16, the PTI reported. An official spokesperson told PTI that these coaching institutes will be named ‘Abhyudaya’ coaching centres and provide free guidance for a range of competitive examinations ranging from IIT-JEE, NEET, UPSC, CDS and NDA among others. The government has said that the initiative will come to the rescue of students from the poor economic ground and provide them a level playing field vis-a-vis other students.

The coaching institutions will start functioning from the Basant Panchami which is falling on February 16. The government has also decided to commence the registration process from February 10 to invite students to take the benefits of the programme. While the government is aiming at setting up such coaching institutions at the district level, the coaching institutions in the initial phase will function at the division level and later expand to the district level. According to the Indian Express report, the coaching institutions will also rope in senior PCS, IAS and IPS officers working in the state to oversee the coaching institutions and provide their valuable inputs to the students. Similarly, to aid the students preparing for the CDS and NDA exam, the coaching institutions will invite the Principals and teachers from the Sainiki schools whose students succeed in large numbers in NDA and CDS exam.

So far as the preparation for competitive examinations like JEE and NEET is concerned, the coaching institutions will be given the mandate to complete all the prescribed syllabus for the students and also teach exam specific units. The whole subject lecture will also be recorded by the coaching institutions and be made available online for the benefits of the students. Additional doubt solving sessions along with discussions with expert faculty members have also been envisioned as part of the programme.