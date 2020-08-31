JEE, NEET exam: Candidates, their parents can board special suburban trains in Mumbai; check conditions

JEE, NEET exam 2020: Special trains for candidates in Mumbai.

JEE, NEET candidates will be able to travel along with their parents by special suburban services in Mumbai, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said today. “Supporting students appearing for NEET & JEE exams, Railways has permitted them, and their guardians to travel by special suburban services in Mumbai on exam days,” Goyal tweeted.

“General passengers are requested not to commute,” he added.

In a press release, Goyal said, “…candidates who are appearing for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), being conducted in September 2020, are permitted to travel by special suburban services over Mumbai Suburban network of Central and Western Railways.

As per the release, the admit card of candidates appearing for JEE and NEET will be considered as authority to enter suburban stations with parents/guardians on exam days.

The station and security officials at stations have been instructed to allow the students on the eam days. Also, additional booking counters will be opened at important railway stations for the convenience of candidates.

The Railways has also appealed to others to not rush to stations. “Others are requested not to rush to the stations. It is also requested that travellers follow medical and social protocols as mandated for COviD19. The public is requested not to believe on any rimour and updates as and when required, will be posted…”