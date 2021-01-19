JEE, NEET 2021 Syllabus to remain unchanged, students to get options to answer questions, check details

Last year, students appearing in JEE Main exams had no such choice.

The syllabus for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2021 will remain unchanged, the Ministry of Education said in a release on Tuesday. However, students will have the option to choose questions they want to answer. According to the release, the students appearing in the exam will get a total of 90 questions, 30 questions from each section – Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry, and they will have to choose 75 questions of their interest (25 from each section).

Last year, students appearing in the engineering entrance exams had no such choice. The statement comes as a clarification over Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank’s comments during a webinar on Monday which many people said suggested that the entrance exams would be based on the reduced syllabus.

The release also said that the exact pattern of the NEET (undergraduate) 2021 is yet to be announced. “Taking into consideration the decision by various boards across the country to reduce syllabus, the students appearing for the medical entrance exam 2021 will have options on the lines of JEE,” the release said.

The JEE (Main) exam is not only considered as a qualifying test for JEE-Advanced but also allows students to take admission in various engineering colleges across the country. This year, it will be conducted in as many as 13 languages by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The first round of exams is scheduled to be held from February 23 to 26.

Meanwhile, the education minister has announced that 75 per cent marks eligibility criteria for Class 12 students will be waived off. The minister said that the decision has been taken considering a similar decision for IIT JEE (Advanced).