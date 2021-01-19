  • MORE MARKET STATS

JEE, NEET 2021 Syllabus to remain unchanged, students to get options to answer questions, check details

By: |
January 19, 2021 5:26 PM

The statement comes as a clarification over Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank’s comments during a webinar on Monday which many people said suggested that the entrance exams would be based on the reduced syllabus.

jee neet main syllabusLast year, students appearing in JEE Main exams had no such choice.

The syllabus for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2021 will remain unchanged, the Ministry of Education said in a release on Tuesday. However, students will have the option to choose questions they want to answer. According to the release, the students appearing in the exam will get a total of 90 questions, 30 questions from each section – Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry, and they will have to choose 75 questions of their interest (25 from each section).

Last year, students appearing in the engineering entrance exams had no such choice. The statement comes as a clarification over Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank’s comments during a webinar on Monday which many people said suggested that the entrance exams would be based on the reduced syllabus.

Related News

The release also said that the exact pattern of the NEET (undergraduate) 2021 is yet to be announced. “Taking into consideration the decision by various boards across the country to reduce syllabus, the students appearing for the medical entrance exam 2021 will have options on the lines of JEE,” the release said.

Big update on JEE (Main) exam 2021-22 minimum percentage eligibility rule; Check details

The JEE (Main) exam is not only considered as a qualifying test for JEE-Advanced but also allows students to take admission in various engineering colleges across the country. This year, it will be conducted in as many as 13 languages by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The first round of exams is scheduled to be held from February 23 to 26.

Meanwhile, the education minister has announced that 75 per cent marks eligibility criteria for Class 12 students will be waived off. The minister said that the decision has been taken considering a similar decision for IIT JEE (Advanced).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. JEE NEET 2021 Syllabus to remain unchanged students to get options to answer questions check details
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Big update on JEE (Main) exam 2021-22 minimum percentage eligibility rule; Check details
2XAT 2021 Results declared: Here’s where to download scorecard
3ICSI CSEET results from January 2021 exams out: Here’s how to check subject-wise marks