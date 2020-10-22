JEE Mains to be conducted in more regional languages from next year, says Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

The minister was referring to the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) examination which is conducted by the OECD countries.

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains exam, which is conducted for admissions to the country’s premier engineering colleges, will be conducted in more regional languages from next year. The decision was sealed at the meeting of the Joint Admission Board which decided to give its go-ahead to conduct the exam in more regional languages. Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal, while congratulating the JAB for the decision, said that the decision was in tune with the New Education Policy of the central government.

Taking to Twitter to credit the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi behind the decision, the Minister also said that numerous developed countries which scored well in the PISA examination conducted their entrance examinations in their respective mother tongue only. The minister was referring to the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) examination which is conducted by the OECD countries.

Highlighting the significance of the decision, Pokhriyal said that the decision will help students in understanding and comprehending the questions in the examination in a better manner. The minister also informed that the exam will be conducted in various regional languages which are used in the state-level entrance level examination. In addition the regional languages of the state which admit the students on the basis of their JEE Mains score will also be included under the new framework, the Minister added.

JEE Mains is an all India level entrance examination which is conducted at the national level for admissions into the top engineering colleges across the country. Successful candidates who go through the Mains stage sit for the Advanced stage. Students are then allotted admissions into different colleges in the country on the basis of their JEE Mains, JEE Advanced and their Class 12th board examination result.