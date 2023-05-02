JEE Mains Session Two 2023: Number of male, female candidates increase, third gender close to no presence

The total number of male and female candidates who appeared for the session two of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains in 2023 has increased to 29,0936 and 13,2176 from 26,7982 and 11,0224 in 2022, respectively. However, the third gender category this year witnessed close to no attendance with just three applicants who took the exam down from four candidates who appeared last year.

There has been an increase of 18.6% to 20,77,35 from 9,05,590 last year in the total number of students who have taken the test for the paper one. The B.E./ B.Tech. examination clocked an attendance of 94.83% for paper one. Session two was held between April 6-15, 2023. The January session of the examination this year registered an all-time high record of 95.8% attendance.

Furthermore, among the total number of candidates who appeared for the examination, 38% belonged to the general category, 10.82% to general economic weaker sections (EWS), 37.97% from OBC, 9.67 from SC, 3.47 from ST, and 0.27 from PwD categories. Meanwhile, just one third gender candidate from the general EWS category and two from OBC category participated in the examination.

As many as 43 candidates secured a 100 National Testing Agency (NTA) Score in JEE Main 2023 examination in B.E./B.Tech paper one. Last year this number stood at 24 for the same paper. The toppers were mainly from Telangana followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka among others. In the state-wise category (female) Ridhi Kamlesh Kumar Maheshwari from Karnataka topped the paper.

Parallelly, the medical entrance test National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) also witnessed a huge jump in registration this year with 20.8 lakh applicants. The gender gap was also breached with 2.8 lakh more females registering for the test than close to nine lakh males.

