JEE Mains Session 2 Exam Analysis: Day 1 paper moderately difficulty; Day 2 moderate to easy for first half

The second day of the Joint entrance exam for the academic year 2022 is underway. The first exam was conducted at 12 noon, while the second one will be held at 2 PM. As many as 6.29 lakh candidates have registered for the exam, which is more than the previous year.

For those who will appear in the exam on different days, they can download the previous year’s question papers for the exam on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The admit card for the upcoming exam can also be downloaded by the candidates through the website.

Those who are going to appear in the exam should follow the COVID-19 guidelines. They should also carry a face mask and should avoid using certain types of electronic devices. Besides these, the candidates should additionally carry their admit cards

Early reactions suggest JEE Main 2022 Shift One Paper was moderate to easy. Maths was relatively tougher than Physics and Chemistry.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Day 1 paper of moderate difficulty

Most of the experts believe that the paper was moderate to easy. It had wide-ranging topic coverage in all three subjects. The mathematics section was also relatively easy.

The mathematics section for a large number of students was also relatively easy. There were several questions that involved lengthy calculations. Some of the topics that were covered in the paper included Algebra, Coordinate Geometry, and Vectors. Another noteworthy aspect was that there were 2 to 3 questions from differential equations, trigonometry, and probability.

The physics section for the students was easy to moderate. There were several questions that were asked from various chapters. Most of these were from the Mechanics section, while some were also from the electromagnetics and heat and thermodynamics sections. The paper additionally had multiple questions on communications and semiconductors.

Experts believe that the chemistry paper was relatively easy to moderate. There was almost an equal number of questions that were asked from the organic, inorganic, and physical branches of the subject. In the numerical value-based section, most of the questions were from the Physical Chemistry section.

Besides this, covering the various examples presented in the paper by NCERT is also important to improve the scores. The result for JEE Main session 1 exams was declared on July 12. This year, a total of 14 candidates scored a perfect 300/300 score.