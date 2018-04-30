JEE Mains result 2018 LIVE updates: CBSE to declare results today at jeemain.nic.in

JEE Mains result 2018 LIVE updates!

JEE Mains result 2018 LIVE updates: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains-2018 will be declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today at jeemain.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam need to keep their application numbers handy and visit the official website of JEE Mains as soon as the result link has been activated. Candidates who successfully clear the JEE mains 2018 examination will be able to appear for the JEE Advance 2018 Examination that is set to take place on May 20. This year, the Computer-Based Mode (Online) Examination was conducted on April 15 and 16, while the offline paper was conducted on April 8.

Along with this, the JEE Advanced exam, this year is being conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur. The entire JEE (Advanced) 2018 Examination will be conducted in fully computer-based test mode.

7:40 AM: Students can check rank and score at jeemain.nic.in. The final score will have Paper-I of JEE (Main) – 2018 mark. Apart from that there will be students will get status of those who qualify for appearing in JEE (Advanced). The rank will have- all India category rank and all India rank.

7:30 AM: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had released the answer keys for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2018 on April 24.

7:10 AM: The number of students appeared for the examinations was 10.43 lakh. The exams were held on two parts. On April 8, the offline exam was held. The online exam was held on two days- April 15 and 16.

JEE Mains result 2018: Steps to check Joint Entrance Examination results-

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE mains at jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: Once you enter the home page of the website click on the ‘JEE mains 2018 Results’ link

Step 3: Now enter your application number, Date of birth and security pin

Step 4: Press log in to view your Results

Step 5: Check your result and save the same for future

More about JEE Mains:

JEE Mains is a national level examination that is conducted every year by CBSE for admission to Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology programmes at top technical institutions. The scores of JEE Mains are accepted for admission by the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs) among others. The scores of the Mains examination include the actual marks obtained in the Mains examination along with the status which will determine whether or not a candidate qualifies for JEE Advance. Ranks declared along with the JEE Mains examination will include both All India and All India category ranking.