JEE Mains result 2018: CBSE to declare Joint Entrance Examination results on April 30 at jeemain.nic.in

JEE Mains result 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to declare the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains-2018 on April 30 at jeemain.nic.in. The candidates who appeared for the engineering entrance examination can visit the official website of JEE Mains as soon as the result link has been activated by the board. This year, the Computer-Based Mode (Online) Examination was conducted on April 15 and 16, while the offline paper was conducted on April 8.

Candidates who successfully clear the JEE mains 2018 examination will be able to appear for the JEE Advance 2018 Examination that will take place on May 20. This year the JEE Advanced exam is being conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur. The entire JEE (Advanced) 2018 Examination will be conducted in fully computer-based test mode.

Candidates who wish to pursue their technical education from an Indian Institute of Technology will have to clear JEE Advanced exam 2018 and secure top ranks in order to get admitted to an IIT.

JEE Mains result 2018: Steps to check Joint Entrance Examination results-

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE mains at jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: Once you enter the home page of the website click on the ‘JEE mains 2018 Results’ link

Step 3: Now enter your application number, Date of birth and security pin

Step 4: Press log in to view your Results

Step 5: Check your result and save the same for future

More about JEE Mains:

JEE Mains is a national level examination conducted every year by CBSE for admission to Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology programmes at top technical institutions. The scores of JEE Mains are accepted for admission by the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs) among others. The scores of the Mains examination include the actual marks obtained in the Mains examination along with the status which will determine whether or not a candidate qualifies for JEE Advance. Ranks declared along with the JEE Mains examination will include both All India and All India category ranking.