JEE Mains 2023 preparation tips; strategic plans is key to success

By Saurabh Kumar

The National Testing Agency will soon release the dates for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023. (NTA). The test will reportedly take place in January and April of 2023. Believing the reports, there are fewer than two months left for students, and those who are serious about their goals have already started preparing. Given the intense competitiveness among applicants, it is crucial for students to understand how they should prepare in the next two months. To be accepted into one of India’s most famous engineering colleges or institutes, students must be eligible for and get a high JEE Main score.

The JEE Main’s vast syllabus necessitates candidates spending a considerable amount of time and effort preparing for the examination. For JEE Main preparation, you need to use the finest exam-taking techniques, have a thorough comprehension of the material, and pay close attention over time.

Important Topics to focus on

Mathematics- Sequences and Series (Progressions), , Distance Between Two Points, Shortest Distance Between Two Lines, Statistics, Parabola, Definite Integration, Circle, Indefinite Integration, Trigonometric Ratios, Functions and Identities, Binomial Theorem, Quadratic Equations, Vector, Permutation and Combination, Angle Measurement, Angle Between Two Lines, Equations for a Line in Space, Limit of Algebraic Function, Sectional Formula and Relation Between Set Notation and Truth Table.

Chemistry- Biomolecules and Polymers, d and f Block elements, Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure, Electrochemistry, Chemical Kinetics, p-Block Elements, Coordination Compounds,Atomic Structure and Alkanes, Alkenes and Alkynes (Hydrocarbons).

Physics- Semiconductors and Communication System, Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Current, Optics, Modern Physics, Propagation of Electromagnetic Waves, Ray Optics, Magnetic Effects of Current, Laws of Thermodynamics, Current Electricity, Atomic Structure in Modern Physics, Mechanical Energy, Fluids, Electromagnetism, Frequency, Properties of Matter and Fluid mechanics, Electrostatics, Angular Velocity, Velocity Gradient, Ideal Gas Equation, Angular Frequency, Magnetic Flux, Faraday’s Law of induction and Thermal Stress and Thermal Strain.

Tips to keep in Mind for scoring well in JEE:

Pay attention to important scoring topics:

To make the most of your time, concentrate on the important subjects. If you want to improve your JEE Main preparation strategies, try memorizing all of the concepts associated with one particular topic. Start with the simplest and most straightforward things to build confidence. Once the fundamentals are finished, concentrate on the key sectors.

Mock Exams- Mock tests are a game-changer because they enable the student to identify the subjects they should concentrate on, their preparation gaps, and the issues they need to address. Students are more inclined to recognize their errors and avoid making them on the day of the main test if they take Mock exams and can also get a real-time evaluation of their performance

Time Management – One of the most crucial skills a student should have is the ability to manage their time when studying for the JEE Main exam. The relevance of each subject should be taken into consideration while allocating particular time to various topics. When studying for mock exams, consider your problem-solving skills as well. If you spend too much time on tough problems, you may not have enough time to complete the basic ones.

Revision is the only Key to succeed – It is always advisable for students to go through the subjects and their topics again and again to make sure they understand it. The JEE is built around the NCERT curriculum. Time management throughout the exam will be made easier by reviewing the topics.

Every applicant should make wise use of the last several months to sharpen their problem-solving abilities, fully grasp the ideas involved, and reduce the time required to solve any problems. One should take advantage of this chance to improve their preparation by concentrating on problem-solving and strengthening weak areas.

The author is chief academic officer (CAO) at Vidyamandir Classes (VMC).Views are personal.

