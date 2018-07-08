JEE Mains, NEET, UGC NET, CMAT, GPAT exams by National Testing Agency (NTA): Important details

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that National Eligibility Test (NET) would be conducted in December and JEE (Mains) twice a year, in January and April. NEET would be conducted in February and May.

Two of the most prominent entrance examinations in the country, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET and Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Mains) will now be conducted by the newly formed National Testing Agency (NTA) from 2019 onwards. Both entrance tests were conducted by CBSE earlier. NTA will also conduct other major competitive exams like UGC NET, CMAT and GPAT.

In a press briefing on Saturday, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that National Eligibility Test (NET) would be conducted in December and JEE (Mains) twice a year, in January and April. NEET would be conducted in February and May. This comes as a relief for students, especially medical and engineering aspirants who many a time, lose a year in order to clear the entrance tests.

What Prakash Javadekar said on NEET, JEE Mains, other competitive exams?

1. HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said the main feature of conducting the exams twice is that a student will not lose one year because there will be two examinations before admissions.

2. A student can appear in either NEET or JEE Mains or both. The best score will be taken into account for the result.

2. NEET, JEE Mains exams will be conducted on multiple dates. Hence, these exams will be held over many days, and students will have the option to choose a date.

3. JEE exam will be held in January and April and NEET will be conducted in February and May. Practice module will be made available at https://www.nta.ac.in from 1st August’2018. From August end, students can practice, if needed in the nearby engineering colleges, CBSE/KV schools, etc.

4. From now onwards, NTA will conduct NEET (UG), JEE (Main), UGC-NET, CMAT and GPAT examinations. This is expected to benefit millions of students. NTA will conduct a computer-based test. It will make exams safe, leak-proof, scientific and transparent. The syllabus, nature of questions, choice of language and exam fee will not change.

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Main):

JEE Main is conducted for undergraduate admission to various engineering colleges in the country. Now, this exam will be held in January and April. Although the detailed notification is yet to come, the dates of the examination is expected between 06.01.2019 to 20.01.2019. For the April sitting, the dates are 07.04.2019 to 21.04.2019. Both the time, candidate can choose any one from the eight options of dates.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET:

The National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET), for admission into medical and dental courses, will be held in February and May. The dates for the sittings for both the months will be between 03.02.2019 to 17.02.2019 and 12.05.2019 to 26.05.2019.

Common Management Admission Test (CMAT):

Common Management Admission Test, CMAT is a national level entrance examination conducted by AICTE which conducts test for institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission in all Management programs. The exam will be held on 27.01.2019 and the result will be out in First week of Feb 2019.

Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT):

Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) is a national level entrance exam conducted by AICTE and this test facilitates institutions to select suitable Pharmacy graduates for admission into the Master’s (M.Pharma) program. The exam will be held on 27.01.2019 and the result will be out in First week of Feb 2019. CMAT and GPAT will be held in January 2019 by NTA.

National Eligibility Test (NET):

UGC NET would be the first exam to be conducted by the newly formed body NTA in 2019. CBSE will conduct the last CBSE UGC NET 2018 exam on July 8. The UGC NET exam will be computer based.