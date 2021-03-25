  • MORE MARKET STATS

JEE Mains March Cycle Results out; 13 scores 100 percentile, Kavya Chopra first female topper

March 25, 2021

The National Testing Agency has declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination results held in March.

JEE Mains 2021 March cycle results: The National Testing Agency has declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination results held in March. This time 13 candidates scored perfect 100 percentile marks in the BE/B.Tech paper.

Three students are from Telangana, three from Rajasthan, two from Delhi and Maharashtra and the other three are from Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Bihar. The exams for Paper 1 was held on March 18.

The toppers of JEE Mains March Cycle Exams are Bannuru Rohit Kumar Reddy, Madur Adarsh Reddy, Josyula Venkata Aditya from Telangana, Zenith Malhotra, Mridul Agarwal, Rohit Kumar from Rajasthan, Siddharth Kalra, and Kavya Chopra from Delhi, Atharva Abhijit Tambat, Bakshi Gargi Makarand from Maharashtra, Bratin Mondal (West Bengal), Kumar Satyadarshi (Bihar), Ashwin Abraham (Tamil Nadu)

Kavya Chopra from Delhi became the first-ever female candidate to get 100 percentile marks in the engineering entrance exam. Chopra scored 99.9 percentile in the February session. She is also preparing for JEE Advanced 2021

Candidates can download their scores from nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in using their application number and date of birth.

A total number of 6.19 lakh (6,19,638) candidates were registered for the March session. Candidates who are not satisfied with their performance can take the tests in April and May sessions, but students opting for BArch and BPlanning courses have to wait till May to take a re-test.

The scores will be normalised across multiple sessions and based on the relative performance of all the examinees of a session. The final ranking will be based on the best marks scored on any of the four attempts.

