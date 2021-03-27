JEE Mains April 2021 session application forms invited; check exam date, other details

So far the application fee for JEE Mains exam is concerned, the fee for general category candidates is Rs 650 while for the female candidates and candidates belonging to the reserved category, the fee is Rs 325.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applications from the candidates willing to appear in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains exam which is going to be conducted in April 2021 for admission into engineering colleges across the country. Candidates who want to apply for the JEE Mains exam can apply on the official website of the NTA – jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates should quickly register themselves for the examination as the last date for the submission of application is April 4, which leaves the candidates with a window of only about a week. Candidates application form will be accepted on the website till 11:50 PM on April 4 after which the window for application form will get closed, the Indian Express reported.

After the submission of the application forms on the website, the candidates will also need to deposit the application fee for which the last date is April 5. Candidates depositing their application fee after 11:50 PM, April 5 will not be allowed to do so even if they have completed the registration for their application form. The JEE Main exam for the April session will be conducted between April 27 and April 30, as per the NTA announcement.

So far the application fee for JEE Mains exam is concerned, the fee for general category candidates is Rs 650 while for the female candidates and candidates belonging to the reserved category, the fee is Rs 325.

How to fill application form

Candidates will need to visit the NTA website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Upon reaching the website, candidates will have to click on the registration/application link. A new window will be opened for the candidates in which the candidates will need to fill the empty fields with their personal and education details. The application will only be completed after the candidates have successfully uploaded the documents, photograph, signature among others for identification purposes.

After the JEE Main April session is concluded, the NTA will conduct the entrance test for the JEE Main May session. As decided by the government, the JEE Main Exam will be conducted four times from this year in contrast to two times previously. While the JEE Main for the February and March sessions have already been conducted and the results announced, the NTA is going to conduct the remaining two sessions in April and May.