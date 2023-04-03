JEE Mains 2023: Will admit cards release today at jeemain.nta.nic.in? Know latest updates here

JEE Mains Admit Card 2023: The National Testing Agency is likely to release the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Mains admit card 2023 today, 3 April at its website. The candidates who are eagerly awaiting for JEE Mains Admit Card 2023 will be able to download their admit card using their credentials such as application number and date of birth on the login page.

According to the official notice, The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE is scheduled to be held on Apr 6, 2023, April 8, April 11, April 12, April 13, and April 15. The exam will be conducted in two shifts across the country – Morning (9 am to 12 noon) and Afternoon (3 pm to 6 pm). The admit card for the same was to be released in the last week of March but the admit card is delayed. The candidates are anxiously awaiting for the admit card. Only days left for the exam and there is no official update on the release of the admit card.

As per media reports, the JEE Mains admit card 2023 is expected today. All the candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website of JEE for latest updates. The candidates can follow the instructions given for their ease.

JEE Mains Admit Card 2023 – How to download?

Visit the official website of JEE – jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the notice that reads ‘JEE Mains Admit Card 2023’ flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to the new page

Now, enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha and click on the submit button

JEE Mains Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download JEE Mains Admit Card 2023 and save it for future reference

The candidates appearing in the exam have been advised to carry their admit card along with a valid proof identity card at the time of verification at the examination centre. The JEE Mains admit card would include all the information about the exam such as exam date, venue, reporting time, instructions and other details. The candidates have been advised to read the instructions carefully.

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE will be conducted at different Centres located in various cities throughout the country and 24 Cities outside India.

Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Exam Pattern

Joint Entrance Examination, JEE will have two papers – Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 will be for BE/Btech courses and will be conducted in computer based test mode while paper 2 A will be for BArch and Paper 2 for BPlanning.