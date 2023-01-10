JEE Mains 2023 Update: Bombay HC hearing on postponement of exams today – Details here

The Bombay High Court will hear a petition seeking to postpone the entrance exam for the Joint Entrance Exam for Engineering courses on Tuesday. The petition also seeks to remove the eligibility criteria of having at least 75 percent marks in board exams. The first hearing in the matter took place on January 4 by a bench of judges.

Anubha Srivastava Sahai, an activist, has approached the court against the NTA. The first hearing of the matter postponed the next hearing to January 10 due to the petitioner’s failure to submit the brochure for the JEE Mains Exam 2023. The court then gave the petitioner a couple of more days to file the brochure. The petition also urged the NTA to drop the 75 per cent eligibility criterion.

Also Read JEE Main 2023 January Attempt: Last month preparation strategy

The petition stated that the dates of the entrance exam are clashing with the schedule of various board examinations. The student said that the practical and viva exams for class 12 students will coincide with the January session of the exam. In addition, since the examinations for the ICSE, HSC, and the Central Board of Secondary Education are scheduled to take place in February, the JEE Mains exam calendar will put the students in an inconvenient position.

The petition also insisted that the eligibility criterion should be removed since the marks computed by the students are not a true depiction of their actual abilities. It also argued that if 75 per cent marks is necessary for admission to engineering colleges post qualifying the JEE Mains then there is no point for students to appear in the exam who does not have the requisite marks for admission.

Thousands of students have protested on Twitter by tagging various official accounts like that of NTA and authorities such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan appealing the change in dates for JEE Mains.

JEE Mains 2023 current exam schedule

The JEE Main 2023 session 1 is scheduled to be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31, unless the court defers the dates. The exam city slip for the same will be issued in the second week of January. The JEE Main 2023 Session 1 admit card will be released in the third week of January. The JEE Main 2023 Registration process is underway at the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in