JEE Mains 2023: Session 2 to be held in April; Registration begins

JEE Mains April 2023 Session: The second phase of the Joint Entrance Examination (Mains) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the academic year 2023 started on Tuesday. The candidates can now register for the exam through the official website JEE Main website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Registration for the second phase of the exam was initially scheduled to begin on February 7, but it was delayed due to various reasons. The examinations for session two will be held between April 6 to 12. The reserve dates for session in case the exam couldn’t be conducted on the earlier schedule are April 13 to 15. Those who have already appeared for the first phase of the exam will have to log in once more to ensure that they can participate in the second phase.

Those who have already paid the fees for the first phase of the exam can now register for the second phase. They will only be able to access the website once more to pay the fees and choose the paper, the medium, and the cities where the examinations will be conducted.

JEE Main 2023: How to Register

Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in, click on the session 2 registration link on the homepage. As the new registration page appears enter your name, date of birth, mobile number, email address. Once registered, log in through the application number generated and password used. Fill in the application form with the required details, save and submit it. keep a form in hand for future reference.

This year, the NTA will only conduct two phases of the exam. Candidates need not appear for both sessions, but in case they do, the best score will be considered for their final ranking. A copy of the final scorecard will be sent to the candidate on their registered email id.

The January session of the Joint Entrance Examination saw a high attendance rate of 95.8 per cent. Out of the total number of candidates who registered for the exam (9,06,523, over 8.6 million took the computer-based test for Paper 1 (BE/BTech programmes). Women made up 30.7 per cent of the total number of candidates who registered for the exam.