JEE Mains 2023: NTA makes amendment in application process for Tamil Nadu candidates – Details inside

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a notice for students of Tamil Nadu who have passed Class 10 examinations in 2021 and are applying for the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Mains 2023. As per the notification, the result column will no longer be visible in the JEE Mains application form. To know more about the update, candidates can check the official website of the NTA: jeemain.nta.nic.in

The examinations for the 2021 batch of Class 10 under state and national boards were stopped due to the outbreak of the Covid disease. Accordingly, no marks were given on the mark sheet and ‘pass’ is printed in all subjects for all students. Therefore, the class 10 result column will be deactivated for such students.

Also Read Medical education in Tamil Nadu should be taught in Tamil, says Nirmala Sitharaman

“It has thus been decided that during the filling up of the online Application Form of JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1, when the candidate selects ‘Passing year’ as 2021 with ‘School Board’ as Tamil Nadu State Board of School Examination, the result Mode field will be disabled and the associated fields for marks/CGPA will be invisible for Tamil Nadu State Board candidates who have passed their Class 10 in the year 2021,” the notification reads.

Registration for Joint Entrance Examination 2023 began on December 15, 2022, and will close on January 12, 2023. The examinations will be held on January 24, 25, 27, 29, 30, and 31, 2023. They will be conducted in different languages such as English, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Odia, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

Those who face any difficulty in filling out the application form for the upcoming session of the Joint entrance examinations can contact the NTA on jeemain@nta.ac.in or 011-40759000.