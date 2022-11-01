JEE mains 2023: NTA likely to start the registration process in November; Check exam date & other details

JEE mains 2023 registration cum application process: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to start the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE 2022) Main Examination in the third week of November as per media reports. The registration-cum-application forms for the said exam will be started at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Once the link is activated, the candidates will be able to access the online registration link by scrolling down.

Like last year, the exam will be conducted in two sessions – JEE Main 2023 sessions 1 and 2 which are expected to be held in January and April, respectively. It is expected that the upcoming JEE mains 2023 will be conducted without delays. It will be applicable for JEE NEET and CUET also.

As per data, around 9.5 lakh of candidates applied for JEE Main 2022 every year. The number of applicants includes the candidates who repeated the exams in each session to achieve best scores. The same number of candidates are also expected for JEE Main 2023. As per data, a total of 10, 26799 candidates enrolled for JEE main 2022 exam including both in June and July attempts. Out of which, around 9, 05, 590 candidates appeared for the exam. According to the results, 24 candidates have achieved perfect scores with 100 percentile and rank 1 in the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE 2022).

JEE mains 2023:Exam pattern

It is expected that there will be no change in the JEE Main 2023 exam pattern. The question paper will be divided into two parts – Section A and Section B. Section A will be multiple choice questions (MCQ) type and 4 marks will be marked for each correct answer, however, one mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer. Section B will be numerical type. The candidates will be given a choice to attempt any 5 questions out of 10. There will be no negative marking for incorrect answers and unattempted questions in section B.