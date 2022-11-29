JEE Mains 2023 Exam Dates soon: Check exam pattern, syllabus, how to apply & more

JEE Mains 2023 Exam Dates: The wait for the release of JEE Mains 2023 exam notification may be over soon. It is expected that the National Testing Agency, NTA may soon announce the exam and notification dates for Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2023.

According to media reports, the exam dates can be announced in the first week of December 2022. However, the apex agency has yet not given any confirmation in this regard. Once the dates are announced, the candidates will be able to register themselves for the exam through the web portal of NTA – jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023

Twitter is flooded with the students’ demands for conducting JEE mains 2023 in April under the hashtag #jeemaininapril. Earlier, the fact checking team of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) verified on November 17 that a notice circulating on the internet regarding the online registration process was a scam.

Prior to the NTA announcing the official registration details, we have made a list of frequently asked questions that may solve all of your queries.

Also Read| DU UG Admission 2022: List of vacant seats round 2 spot allotment out at du.ac.in, application begins from today onwards

JEE Mains 2023 Exam: Eligibility

To appear in this exam, the candidate must be at least 12th passed or equivalent. There is no age limit for the candidate to appear in this exam. The candidate should note that they would have to fulfill the eligibility criteria for the institute they are taking admission to.

How to register for the JEE Mains 2023 Exam?

To register for the above exam, the candidate will have to follow the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of NTA – jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the notification link that reads ‘ JEE Main 2023’, and enter your details and register

While registering for the exam, the candidates will receive an OTP on their mobile number

Fill up the application form carefully and remit the application fee

Take a printout of the application form after final online submission of application

How many times will the NTA conduct the JEE Mains Exam in 2023?

As of now, the National Testing Agency has not confirmed the details on JEE Mains Exam 2023.

In 2022, the apex agency conducted the exam two times to avoid the number of dropouts. This year, the agency gave students a chance to improve their marks. For example – if a candidate was unhappy with his marks in his first attempt, then, he was eligible to appear in the second exam of JEE mains 2022. Also, if a candidate missed a chance to appear in the exam for the first time, then, they were allowed to appear in the second attempt without waiting for the whole year.

What is the exam pattern for the JEE Mains Exam in 2023?



According to the previous year’s notification, there were two papers – Paper – 1, and 2 and questions were asked in Multiple Choice Questions format.

Paper 1 for B.E. and B.Arch – It was a computer based exam based on Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics subjects.

Paper 2 for B.Arch – this paper had three parts – Mathematics, Aptitude and Drawing. Mathematics and Aptitude were conducted in CBT mode while drawing was conducted in offline mode.

Paper 2 B for Planning- it also had three sections – Mathematics, Aptitude and Planning based questions.

Also Read| Delhi University releases PG admission 2022 dates, detailed schedule here

What is the marking scheme for the JEE Mains Exam in 2023?

For Paper 1, there are 90 questions for 300 marks while paper 2 (a) will have 82 questions for 400 marks. Paper 2 (B) will have 105 questions for 400 marks.

The candidate will receive +4 marks for each accurate response, but 1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect response. For the questions that are not attempted, no marks will be awarded.