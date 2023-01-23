JEE Mains 2023: Exam dates revised, no test to be conducted on THIS date

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has urged medical colleges to give extensive publicity about the upcoming Pariksha Pe Charcha event, which will be held on January 27. The commission was asked to make necessary arrangements for the viewing of the programme.

NMC was asked to do so by the Ministry of Education. Moreover, the dates for session 1 of the Joint Entrance Exam (Main) 2023 were revised by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The January 27 exam has now been shifted to February 1. The changes in dates were done so that students who have enrolled for the exam and Pariksha Pe Charcha session do not have to face any clash.

According to the new dates, JEE Mains 2023 will now be conducted on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31 and February 1. Only second-shift exams will be held for B.E./B.Tech (Paper I, Shift 1st & Shift 2nd ) and on January 28(2nd Shift only) for B.Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B).

Over 1200 students will be participating in the sixth edition of Parisha Pe Charcha held every year when the Prime Minister addresses exam-related stress to students. This year, it will be a huge gathering and the arrangements have been made at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. The live programme will be aired on their official social media accounts i,e, MyGov.in

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi has updated his book, Exam Warriors, adding new points of guidance for students. It is available in 13 Indian languages now and has been designed to help students manage their studies before exams. Governors of various states have launched the book in their respective states.

The book is available in different languages such as Hindi, English, Malayalam, Kannada, Odia, Assamese, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Urdu and Bengali, Tamil, and Telugu.