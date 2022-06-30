JEE Mains 2022: Session 1 exams conclude; From answer keys to expected cut-off, here’s everything you need to know

JEE Mains 2022: The first session of the Joint entrance examination, JEE for the academic year 2022 has been successfully conducted. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will now release the answer keys and the question papers of the examination on its official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. for students to tally their marks before the official scores are released and prepare accordingly.

NTA will now start the process of releasing the results on its official website. Lakhs of candidates who appeared for the exam are eagerly waiting for the results and the cut-off. This time, the exam has been conducted for 7 days and over 10 lakh candidates had registered for it based on the analysis of the paper, experts have predicted a subject-wise cut-off in the first session of the exam. This will help the students get an idea beforehand if they will qualify for the exam or secure a good rank.

JEE Mains 2022: Answer keys

The NTA is expected to release question papers and recorded responses for individual students on its website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Besides these documents, the agency is also expected to release the answer keys.

Individuals who want to challenge to the answer keys can do so through the NTA’s website. Following the approval of their objections, the final answer key will be prepared according to the same format. Although the exact schedule for the release of the June answer keys and the cut-off date for the examination is not yet known, the new session starts on July 20, 2022.

JEE Mains 2022: Expected cut-offs

The candidates who are expected to qualify for the next round of the examination can go through the expected cutoff.s They will then be notified about the details of the selection process. About 5 lakh candidates will be considered for the next round of the examination.

The Unreserved Category will be between 85 – 90, for the EWS category, it is expected to be between 62 – 67. For OBC-NCL, 70 – 75, for SC category in the range of 48 – 50, and for the ST candidates in between 33 – 35.

Last year for the unreserved category, the cut-off was 100, for the rest of the categories it was between 87.8950071 and 87.8273359.

JEE Mains Exam Analysis 2022

According to the experts, in the first session of the examination, the overall difficulty level of the examination was moderate. However, the number of students who appeared for the examination increased, which can lead to a higher cut-off this year. According to the examinees, the mathematics section was difficult, however, Physics and Chemistry were easy.