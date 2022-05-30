JEE Mains 2022: Revision techniques, focus areas, tips and tricks for the final stage preparations

The National Testing Agency will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination 2022 for candidates willing to take admissions to undergraduate engineering courses from June 20, 2022. With less than a month left for the exams, students are in their last leg of preparations. Saurabh Kumar, Chief Academic Officer (CAO) of Vidyamandir Classes shared useful tips and tricks with the IE for students to clear the exam with high scores and good all India rank.

Over 16 lakh students are expected to appear for the highly competitive exam this season. Around two lakh candidates will be made eligible to take the JEE Advanced for admission to IITs. With just a month left for the exam, how should a student prepare for the competition? According to Saurabh Kumar, the trick lies in solving question banks, taking multiple online mock examinations to amp up the practice of solving questions with a strict timeline.

Moreover, for the preparation for the exam, candidates must dedicate a lot of time to analyzing the various sections and topics covered in the exam. They should also regularly study the topic to improve their understanding of the paper.

Subject wise high weightage topics

Physics: Topics like electromagnetism, heat and thermodynamics, optics, kinematics, magnetics, current electricity should be covered with special focus in the exam. According to the general trends of the past years, the most significant topics that were asked in the exam were electricity and magnetism, and mechanics.

Chemistry: These topics from Chemistry are essential for the students to prepare for the entrance. They include coordination chemistry, atomic and molecular chemistry, organic and inorganic chemistry, and chemical and ionic equilibrium. Also, topics related to the environment and nuclear chemistry are very important for the students.

Mathematics. For the high-scoring topics focus on quadratic equations, limits, differentiability, and continuity. In addition to these, other topics like probability, vectors, progression series, coordinate geometry, and matrix in algebra should also be covered. There are 2-3 questions from Complex numbers every year

One of the most important factors that a student should consider while preparing for the Mathematics section of the exam is to practice problems. This will help them recall the patterns of the previous year’s examinations. One of the most crucial factors that a student should consider while preparing for the Mathematics section of the exam is to practice problems. This will help them recall the patterns of the previous year’s examinations.

Last-minute preparation tidbits

They should also make a list of the subjects and chapters that they need to improve and practice them with a weekly schedule, Use short handwritten notes to support your revision.

The selective study is not a good decision as each topic carries 30 marks. In maths, pay attention to algebra and calculus, in Physics, solve mechanics and electromagnetism questions most. Organic chemistry questions are also expected in this year’s paper.

Try to practice tests and revision sessions to improve your knowledge about the subjects and concepts covered in the exam. Doing so will help you keep up with the changes in the pattern and improve your chances of passing. Having a real-time critique can also help students avoid repeating their mistakes.

The NCERT texts are the foundation of the exam. To ensure that you are well prepared, examine all of the sections and concepts thoroughly. This will allow you to manage your time throughout the entire exam.

Utilize the last 25 days of your preparation in focusing on overcoming weakness and doubt-solving.