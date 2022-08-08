JEE Mains 2022 July session results OUT; Here’s how to check scores and answer keys

JEE Mains 2022 Session2 Results: The official website of the NTA, jeemain.na.nic.in, has released the results of the July 2022 session of the Joint entrance examination. The candidates who had appeared for the exam can now check and download the results by entering their details. The scorecard for the various categories of the exam, such as BTech, BArch, and BE, has also been released.

NTA released the official notification regarding the final answer key on Sunday, August 7. The agency has also released the final answer key for the second session of the exam. The key contains the correct answers for all the questions that were present in the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam held between July 25 and July 30

JEE Main result 2022 mentions details including the percentile scores of NTA and the candidate’s all-India rank. The result of JEE Main will decide the candidates’ eligibility for JEE Advanced 2022.

Go to the NTA JEE Main website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. Scroll down to the ‘Candidate Activity’ section, Click on the result link, and add the application number and date of birth, password on the respective fields. Submit and download results. NTA has activated two links to download and access the JEE Main result 2022.

Candidates who want to check and access JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Answer Key, can do so by visiting the portal – jeemain.nta.nic.in. Alternatively, a direct link for the same has been provided below as well:

The NTA released the detailed assessment of the question key today, which revealed that the agency had removed 6 questions from the July session of the exam. These questions were brought to the attention of the officials during the objection window.

One of the main reasons why students raised objections was that the questions had multiple correct answer options. Out of the 25 questions that were challenged during the objection window the NTA has dropped 6 questions for having multiple correct answers given.

In the official brochure of the NTA, it has been stated that in case the question is dropped from the list due to objections, all the candidates who have attempted the question will be given four marks. The brochure also states that if the question is found to be incorrect, then four marks will be given to the candidates who have attempted it.