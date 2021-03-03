JEE Mains 2021 registration for March session Paper 1 exam begins; check details

JEE mains March session exams 2021 registration starts (IE Image)

JEE Mains 2021 update: The National Testing Agency has opened up registration for JEE Mains 2021 application form for its March session. Candidates seeking admission to engineering courses and want to improve score from the February session can apply for the second session of the year on the official website jeemain-nta.nic.in. The last date to register is March 6, 2021.

JEE Mains attempts this year has been doubled adding three more sessions in March, April and May. The March session exams will be held from March 15 to 18. However, March 6 is also the last to make any changes in the candidates’ particulars like session, subject and category. No separate correction window will be opened for this session due to lack of time.

The March session JEE Mains exams will be held only for Paper 1 (BE/BTech). NTA in its official notification said that it is now providing another opportunity to eligible candidates to apply or withdraw from the rest of the JEE mains sessions. The agency has earlier maintained that the February session will be a trial session for the candidates to find out where they stand and the rest of the sessions will give them a chance to improve their scores.

Candidates who want to appear for Paper 2 (B.Arch and B.Planning) needs to apply in the April and May session that will be held in the last four days of these months.

JEE Mains February session exams were held from February 24 to 26 and the official answer keys were published on March 1. Over 7 lakh students have registered for JEE Mains 2021. Paper 1 for (BE/BTech) courses is being held at 828 exam centres with 4,54,852 male and 1,97,771 female candidates.

To register candidates, have to visit the official website jeemain-nta.nic.in. Next, they are required to fill in the details like name, educational qualification, email id, then upload scanned imaged and signature and make payment.\