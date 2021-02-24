JEE Mains 2021 Paper 1 (BE/BTech) begins with new question paper pattern

JEE Mains 2021 Febnsession exams today in two shifts (Representational Image)

JEE Mains 2021: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) for getting admission to Engineering courses begins today, February 24. The exam will be conducted in two halves. The morning shift started at 9 AM, while the afternoon shift starts at 3 PM and ends at 6 PM.

Over 7 lakh students have registered for JEE Mains 2021. Paper 1 for (BE/BTech) courses is being held at 828 exam centres with 4,54,852 male and 1,97,771 female candidates. While 6,09,889 candidates have opted for a paper in English, 23,758 will take the test in Hindi, and the remaining 21,609 have asked for question paper in other regional languages (Bengali, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu).

JEE mains 2021 is the qualifying exam for admission to undergraduate engineering courses at IITs, NITs and other colleges and Centrally Funded Technical Institutions.

JEE Mains 2021 will require all students to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines like wearing a mask at all times, maintaining social distance etc. Also, all candidates need to reach exam centres 30 minutes prior to reporting time.

The number of attempts offered in a year has been doubled this year. There will be three more sessions held in March, April, and May 2021. According to the NTA official notice, in the first attempt, the students will get a first-hand experience of taking an exam that will help them to rectify in the next attempts.

Students will have more options this time. The question paper is set in a way where students can attempt 25 out of 30 questions in a section. Candidates who want to pursue BTech courses have to take paper 1 while those who have registered for BArch and BPlanning will have to appear for Paper 2A and 2B as well.

NTA has made arrangements for live viewing at exam centres in remote locations and recording CCTVs of all other centres from NTA’s control room to avoid any kind of malpractices.