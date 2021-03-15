JEE Mains 2021 March session exams starts; what’s next for examinees

JEE Mains Mrach session exams to be held from March 16 to 18 in 2 sessions. (Representative Image)

JEE Mains March 2021: The second Join entrance Examination for 2021 starts today, March 16. The exams will be completed in three days, March 16 to 18 in two shifts every day. The first shift started at 9 am and will continue till 12 noon. The second shift starts post-lunch at 3 pm and ends at 6 pm.

JEE Mains March 2021 Answer Keys

NTA will tentatively release the provisional answer keys for the papers in all sets, by March 23 and will be available on jeemain-nta.nic.in.

Candidates willing to challenge the answers can do so by making a non-refundable online payment of Rs 200 per question as a processing charge. The challenges will be examined by the subject experts following which NTA will release final answer keys. NTA’s decision in this regard will be final and no challenges further will be entertained.

JEE Mains 2021 final scores and April, May sessions

Candidates who are not satisfied with their performance can take the tests in April and May sessions. By students opting for BArch and BPlanning courses have to wait till May to take a re-test.

Raw marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts and sessions will be converted into a final score by NTA, using which ranks will be determined. Candidates will get to see their recorded responses for the paper on the NTA website after the declaration of answer key and prior to the declaration of final rank.

There shall be no re-evaluation of results and no such correspondence will be considered by the examination body.

There are changes in the paper pattern for JEE Mains this year. Candidates were given ample choices where they had to answer 75 out of 90 questions, 25 in each paper. Candidates can opt to not answer five question sin each subject i.e. Maths, Physics, Chemistry.

The results for JEE Mains February Exams were released on March 8 where six students scored perfect 100 percentile and 10 girls scored 99 percentile.