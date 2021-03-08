JEE Mains 2021 February Exams results likely to be declared today; here’s how to access scorecard

JEE Mains Results 2021 results expected today. (IE Image)

JEE Mains 2021 Update : The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the results of JEE Mains February exams 2021 today. Candidates who appeared for the first engineering entrance exam of the year can check their scores at the official website of NTA and JEE i.e nta.ac.in and jeemain.nic.in.

The tentative time for the results to be published online is between 4 pm to 6 pm.

A total of 6.52 lakh candidates appeared for JEE Mains 2021 February exams. The scores, however, are not definitive as the candidates can better their scores in the next exams to be all through the year. The next exam happens in March and the registration process is underway. According to NTA, the first attempt will help students get a first-hand experience of the exam so that they can rectify their issues in the next attempts.

According to the expert prediction, the cut-off marks for the February attempt will be above 90 per cent. The cut-offs are decided depending on difficulty level, the number of candidates attempted, available seats and previous year cut-offs.

This year a new paper pattern was introduced where there is no negative marking in the 15 alternative questions. The paper had 90 questions, out of which candidates have to attempt a maximum of 75. There were 25 questions each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

The March session exams will be held from March 15 to 18 for Paper 1 (BE/BTech)

JEE mains 2021 is the qualifying exam for admission to undergraduate engineering courses at IITs, NITs and other colleges and Centrally Funded Technical Institutions