JEE Mains 2021 February Exams results declared, check how to download score card

JEE Main Result 2021: Attention all engineering students! After a day-long wait, the National Testing Agency has just released the results of the Joint Entrance Examination, popularly known as JEE Mains. All the students who have appeared for Paper 1 can check their results via the official website of the testing agency.

Where to download the JEE Main score card?

The candidates can visit official websites such as jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in and ntaresults.nic.in to download their scorecards. Over 6.5 lakh students had appeared or the first paper of JEE. The JEE Paper 1 are held for the BE and BTech admissions.