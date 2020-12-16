JEE (Mains) 2021 exam dates out; first session from February – All details here

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announces JEE Mains 2021 dates. (Photo source: IE)

JEE (Mains) 2021 exam will be held in four sessions in February, March, April & May. First session examination will be held from 23 to 26 Feb 2021. Examination results will be declared after 4 to 5 days from the last date of exam, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said today.

The Education Minister informed that National Testing Agency has decided that there will be 90 questions and candidates will have to solve any 75 out of them. In the remaining 15 optional questions, even negative marking won’t be done. The Merit list/ranking will be prepared based on the best score of the candidate.

Exam in 13 languages

In view of New Education Policy, JEE(Mains) 2021 exam will be held in 13 languages -Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu & Urdu. The exams will be held in Computer Based Test mode, while the exam for B.Arch will be conducted in offline mode, the Education Minister said.