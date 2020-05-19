JEE Mains 2020 application form process: New date announced by HRD Minister – check details here

Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. (File Photo/ANI)

JEE Mains 2020 application form details: Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Tuesday announced that students who dropped their plan to study abroad due to the Coronavirus pandemic will get another chance to take aim at their target. Pokhriyal said candidates will get fresh chance to apply for JEE-Mains 2020 exam – for which a new form has been released.

Those wish to apply can do so till May 24, 5 PM.

“Students who dropped the idea to study abroad, here is your chance to pursue your studies in India. I have advised @DG_NTA to give one more opportunity to students to submit new/complete online application form for JEE (Main) 2020. Hurry! Forms available till 24th May,” the Union minister said in his tweet.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) Vineet Joshi said those candidates who were not able to fill the application form various other reasons can also apply till the abovementioned date.

????Students who dropped the idea to study abroad, here is your chance to pursue your studies in India. I have advised @DG_NTA to give one more opportunity to students to submit new/complete online application form for JEE (Main) 2020.

Hurry! Forms available till 24th May. pic.twitter.com/hSwXQ9GBjX — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 19, 2020

JEE-Main 2020, which was earlier postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown, has now been rescheduled from July 18-23.

JEE-Main 2020: Application process

1. Visit the official website – www.jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the application form button present on the homepage of the website

3. If you have not applied before, you need to register providing all the required details.

4. Create a log-in by verifying all the details provided.

5. Fill the form and upload the images asked for.

6. Pay the application fee and submit form.

While for general category, the application form is Rs 650, for female it is Rs 325. For SC, ST, PwD and other reserved classes the application fee is Rs 325. Those who qualify for JEE-Main will then be required to take JEE-Advanced exam – to get into the IITs.