JEE Mains 2020: Admit card released, available to download at jeemain.nta.nic.in — check exam date, details

The JEE Mains 2020 admit card was released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday.

The admit card is available for download for candidates who had registered for the JEE Mains 2020 examination at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Mains 2020 examinations are scheduled to be held between September 1 and September 6, 2020.

The examinations are to be conducted in two shifts — in the morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon; and in the evening shift between 3 pm to 6 pm.

Here’s how to download JEE mains Admit card 2020:

1. Students who have registered need to log on to jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. On the website, they have to click on the JEE Mains Admit card link.

3. In the page that opens, they have to enter their registration number and password and press submit.

4. The candidate’s JEE Mains admit card will be displayed.

5. Candidates are advised to download the admit card and take a printout for future use.