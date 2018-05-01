JEE Main toppers: Andhra Pradesh’s Suraj Krishna bags top rank, Delhi boy stands 9th

Andhra Pradesh’s Bhogi Suraj Krishna emerged as the JEE Main topper. (ANI)

The results of one of the toughest graduate level entrance examination in the country, Joint Entrance Examinations –Mains (JEE-Mains) was declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education on April 29. According to CBSE, out of the 11,35,084 students who registered for the examination, 2,31,024 candidates managed to qualify the mains exam to appear for the JEE Advanced. Bhogi Suraj Krishna, who hails from Andhra Pradesh has emerged as the topper while the second and third positions were grabbed by AP’s KVR Hemant Kumar Chodipilli and Rajasthan’s Parth Laturia respectively.

While Suraj Krishna bagged the rank 1, he fell short of 10 marks to beat the JEE Main 2017 topper, Kalpit Veerwal. Reportedly Krishna secured 350 out of 360 marks in the competitive exam. Last year’s topper had secured a perfect 360 in the exam. His name was also included in the Limca Book of Records for becoming the first-ever student to have scored 100 percent in one of the most competitive exams in India.

But Suraj Krishna seemed completely content with his achievement. “I was confident of my performance when the answer keys were out but had not expected to bag the top rank.”

Delhi’s Simarpreet Singh who is a student of the Delhi Public School, RK Puram secured an All India Rank- 9 after scoring a total of 345 marks out of 360. Saluja wishes to pursue Bachelor of Technology (BTech) Computer Science, once his 12th board results are out.

Out of the total 231,024 students who qualified JEE Main, 50,693 are girls and 180,331 are boys. “The JEE question papers are prepared in original by over 100 item writers. These item writers are subject experts. They prepare over 1,500 items over a period of two months during the year of the exam,” a senior board official said, adding that these questions are prepared in original and are handwritten. “After that, 90 questions are drawn randomly and 8-9 sets are created. Anyone set is randomly picked for use in JEE.”