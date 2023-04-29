JEE Main Session 2 Result 2023: Check cut off, toppers list and more

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains Result 2023 for session 2. Candidates who appeared for JEE Mains examination conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023, can view their results through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The results can also be viewed at nta.ac.in.

According to NTA, a total of 43 candidates have received a 100 NTA Score in JEE (Main) – 2023 Examination in B.E./B.Tech. (Paper 1). Amongst the 100 scorers, Singaraju Venkat Koundinya from Telangana secured the first position. In terms of state wise toppers, Anjali from Andaman and Nicobar Islands secured 99.3805127, Kallakuri Sainadh Srimanth from Andhra Pradesh secured full marks, Gulshan Kumar from Bihar secured 100 NTA Score, among others.

The state wise female toppers in JEE Main 2023 examination mainly come from Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Rajasthan. It must be noted that on account of using unfair means, results of 15 candidates have been withheld. NTA Score and Result for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and Paper 2B (B. Planning) will be declared separately, the agency mentioned.

Here’s the category-wise cut-off of NTA Score for JEE (Advanced) – 2023 based on B.E./B.Tech (Paper 1).

S. No. Category min_ps_tot max_ps_tot Total 1 UR-ALL 90.7788642 100 98612 2 UR-PH 0.0013527 90.7638032 2685 3 EWS-ALL 75.6229025 90.7773597 25057 4 OBC-ALL 73.6114227 90.7773597 67613 5 SC-ALL 51.9776027 90.7773597 37536 6 ST-ALL 37.2348772 90.7773597 18752

Here’s the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Top 10 Toppers List

Rank Names 1 Singaraju Venkat Koundinya 2 Kallaluri Sainadh Shrimath 3 Ishan Khandelwal 4 Deshank Pratap Singh 5 Nipun Goel 6 Allam Sujay 7 Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy 8 Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary 9 Suthar Harshul Sanjaybhai 10 Abhineet Majety

NOTE: Students who have scored 100 percentile will now be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2023. Registrations for the same will begin from tomorrow, April 30, 2023

This year 1,32,176 females and 2,90,936 males appeared for JEE Mains 2023 examination. Meanwhile only 3 third gender candidates took the entrance examination. The total number of unique candidates appeared in both Sessions (January/April) of JEE (Main) – 2023 Examination is 11,13,325.

