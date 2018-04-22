JEE Main result date 2018, expected cut-off: All you need to know

Experts are of the opinion that the cut-off for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2018 will be between 95 to 105 this year. (Source: JEE Main 2018 website)

JEE Main 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is most likely to release the JEE Main 2018 result by April 30. The board conducted JEE Main 2018 online examination on April 15 and 16 and the offline examination on April 8. The CBSE will release the official answer keys of the examination for the students by April 24.

Every year, both offline and online exams are conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in 104 cities across 1,613 centers across the country and in eight centers in as many countries abroad. According to The Indian Express, this year approximately 10.43 lakh aspirants in 112 cities in India and abroad appeared for the exam.

Experts are of the opinion that the cut-off for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2018 will be between 95 to 105 this year. Last year, the JEE main cut-off was pegged at 81, while the cut-offs for the OBC, SC and ST categories was at 49, 32 and 27 respectively.

Where to check JEE Main 2018 result

Once the results are announced, the candidates can check their respective scores on the official website of the board i.e. www.results.nic.in and jeemain.nic.in.

JEE Advanced 2018

JEE Advanced 2018 exam is going to be conducted on May 20, 2018, and the online registration for JEE Advanced 2018 exam begins on May 2, 2018.

About JEE Main:

The JEE Main Results 2018 is deemed to be one of the important examinations in India. The CBSE board is the main exam conducting authority which organizes Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main). Before filling the application form, the candidates must check the eligibility criteria.

The score of JEE Main Results will enable the students to apply to prestigious colleges across the country. The candidates are required to submit the admission application along with the valid JEE main Result 2018 score and counseling fee through the JEE main official website in order to get admission in the prestigious college