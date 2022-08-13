JEE Main result 2022: Curious case of two ranks and multiple anomalies; A candidate’s parent narrates their ordeal

In a shocking development, a JEE Main candidate, Aditya Mittal, who appeared in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main result 2022, has reportedly received two different response sheets, with both having different answers. Due to this, he got higher marks in one response and lower marks in another. A video has gone viral on social media in which the candidate’s father is seen explaining the error made by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in the response sheet. The result had earlier been declared at the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to the father, Aditya had appeared for the exam in the first shift on July 27, 2022. The NTA then uploaded the response sheet on August 3, 2022. After Aditya downloaded the response sheet he scored 212 marks.

The next morning, when the father-son duo reopened the response sheet. Both were left stunned after finding that the response sheet they had opened was completely different from the one they had downloaded.



Talking to FinancialExpress.com, Vivek Mittal said, “Aditya got a shock on the 4th of August when he examined his answer sheet the second time uploaded by NTA on portal jeemain.nta.nic.in. It was a curious case of an answer sheet mismatch. Aditya told me that on the August 3 answer sheet, he scored 212 marks out of 300. However, on the next day’s (August 4) answer sheet, he scored 153 marks out of 300. How is it possible? JEE’s mains computer-based examinations were conducted by NTA (National Testing Agency) in July in which approx 780,000 students appeared, but ironically few students even got a rank of 844743. Even a single candidate got two ranks for the same paper. How is it possible?”

Aditya’s Answer sheet on 3rd (left) and 4th (right) August

Mittal furter questioned NTA and asked, “Is this some technical glitch or some shady scandal which needs to be unearthed? Through the new computerised facility, the aspirants can download and check their answer sheets once the result is out. But in Aditya’s case, the two answer sheets on August 3 and 4 were showing contradictory results as 15 questions out of 58 he attempted had anomalies. Aditya said he had wanted to check the questions where he committed mistakes and that’s why he downloaded the answer sheets. He immediately informed me.” The father-son duo has then moved to the High Court for interim relief.

FinancialExpress.com tried to connect with NTA on the phone numbers given on their website but our call met an IVR response. Our email query is still waiting for an answer from NTA till the time of writing this story.



Comparing the answers, the candidate’s father noted that the boy had answered D for a question in the answer sheet, which was the same in the response sheet they saw on August 4, while the answer was C in the response sheet they downloaded the previous day. Similarly, for another question, the candidate’s answer appeared. However, the answer on another response sheet said that it was not attempted. As per him, there are errors in 15 questions.

“NTA officials tried to prove us wrong, without giving a proper and valid reason. They said the answer sheets which we downloaded from their website were fabricated and forged. The High court, however, considered our plea seriously and directed the NTA to come up with a proper response within four weeks. The plea was heard on August 5,” said Vivek Mittal, father of complainant Aditya Mittal. Mittal further said that according to NTA notification 769,589 students appeared for the exams but some students have got rank above 8 Lakh.

JEE Registration and attendance

Anomalies in ranking

In the meantime, a number of candidates have complained that while they scored higher marks, the percentile was less in JEE Main result 2022 session 2. Others have also complained that they attempted more questions than the result showed.

Earlier, the NTA had released the JEE Main 2022 answer key session 2 on August 7 2022. Those who appeared for the exam are downloading the provisional final answer key of B.E/B.Tech.(Paper I) from the official JEE Main website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA, however, dropped some questions.