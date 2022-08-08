JEE Main Result 2022: 24 candidates score perfect 100 in engineering entrance – details here

JEE Main Result 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) has today announced the JEE Main Result 2022 on its website. All those candidates who appeared in the NTA JEE Main Exam can download their results along with scorecards from the official websites – jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in. Candidates are required to use their application number, and date of birth to download their results.

A total of 24 candidates have scored a perfect 100 in engineering entrance JEE-Main while the result of five students has been withheld for using unfair means, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). The candidates who have scored 100 NTA scores are from Andhra Pradesh (5) and Telangana (5) followed by Rajasthan (4). One candidate each from Haryana, Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Assam, and Bihar has bagged the perfect score.

According to officials, the NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained in the results. NTA scores are normalised scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the exam in one session. The marks obtained in JEE mains are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of the examinees,” a senior official said.

According to the reports, a total of 622034 candidates registered for the session 2 exams, out of which 540242 appeared. As per reports, a total of 6,48,555 boys and 2,57,031 girls appeared in the JEE sessions this year.

JEE Main 2022 July session was held between July 25 and July 30 at various exam centres. The apex agency released the JEE Main Result 2022 during the early morning hours. The merit list and final answer key will also be released in due course of time. All candidates have been advised to check the official website for the latest updates on the results. The link to the results is available on the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in. Candidates have been advised to check their results by using application number, and date of birth on the login page.