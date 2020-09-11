  • MORE MARKET STATS

JEE Main Result 2020: NTA to declare Joint Entrance Examination scorecard today; How to download

By: |
New Delhi | September 11, 2020 2:38 PM

JEE main result 2020: Candidates, who qualify the JEE mains by securing the cut-off announced by NTA, will be allowed to appear for JEE Advanced and for admission into IIITs, NITs, and CFTIs.

JEE main result, JEE advanced, JEE main result date, JEE mains news, JEE NEET, JEE full form, JEE exam, JEE neet exam, JEE exam date, JEE neet news, JEE main result 2020, JEE main result date, JEE main result time 2020, JEE main result update, JEE main result linkJEE main result 2020: Candidates need to visit the ntaresults.nic.in.

JEE main result 2020: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main result 2020 is set to be declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download results in a PDF format from jeemain.nta.nic.in. Apart from the JEE main result 2020, NTA will also release JEE Main cut-off.

Candidates, who qualify the JEE mains by securing the cut-off announced by NTA, will be allowed to appear for JEE Advanced and for admission into IIITs, NITs, and CFTIs. The date for JEE Advanced has been fixed on September 27. The registration for the JEE Advanced is scheduled to begin on September 12. The counseling for admission to undergraduate engineering courses will be conducted by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA).

Related News

JEE Main result 2020: How to Check

Candidates need to visit the ntaresults.nic.in. Candidates can also visit the official JEE Main website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Then you need to click on the “view result/scorecard” link. After that you need to login using your JEE Main 2020 application number and date of birth. Subsequently, JEE main result 2020 will be displayed on the screen. You need to download the JEE Main 2020 result.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. JEE Main Result 2020 NTA to declare Joint Entrance Examination scorecard today How to download
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Revised SOP issued for conducting exams amid COVID-19 pandemic
2J&K: Centre increases 10-fold scholarship amount under ‘Pragati and Saksham’ schemes
3West Bengal wrote to UGC sharing plans to conduct final exams in October, waiting for reply: Minister Partha Chatterjee