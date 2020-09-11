JEE Main Result 2020: NTA to declare Joint Entrance Examination scorecard today; How to download

JEE main result 2020: Candidates need to visit the ntaresults.nic.in.

JEE main result 2020: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main result 2020 is set to be declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download results in a PDF format from jeemain.nta.nic.in. Apart from the JEE main result 2020, NTA will also release JEE Main cut-off.

Candidates, who qualify the JEE mains by securing the cut-off announced by NTA, will be allowed to appear for JEE Advanced and for admission into IIITs, NITs, and CFTIs. The date for JEE Advanced has been fixed on September 27. The registration for the JEE Advanced is scheduled to begin on September 12. The counseling for admission to undergraduate engineering courses will be conducted by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA).

JEE Main result 2020: How to Check

Candidates need to visit the ntaresults.nic.in. Candidates can also visit the official JEE Main website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Then you need to click on the “view result/scorecard” link. After that you need to login using your JEE Main 2020 application number and date of birth. Subsequently, JEE main result 2020 will be displayed on the screen. You need to download the JEE Main 2020 result.