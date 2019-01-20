JEE main result 2019: Meet Navneet Jindal, Delhi boy who scored 99 percentile in first attempt

Navneet Jindal scored 99.9990830 percentile, thus becoming the lone Delhi boy to figure in the list of candidates to crack the JEE Main.

The newly established National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main examination, 2019 on Saturday. JEE Main was conducted between January 8 and 12. Fifteen candidates scored 100 percentile in the examination. This is the first time when percentile scores and not ranks have been declared for JEE. The all India ranking will be declared after the second phase of examination in April.

Navneet Jindal scored 99.9990830 percentile, thus becoming the lone Delhi boy to figure in the list of candidates to crack the JEE Main. Jinal hails from Hisar in Haryana but lives in Delhi with his relatives. He made this possible in the first attempt, a report in Hindustan Times said.

Jindal, who studied at a school in Bawana, said that he doesn’t have a smartphone. Also, he doesn’t operate and account on social media platforms including WhatsApp. Jindal said that he enjoys watching comedy shows, eating good food, and playing chess with his friends and he relied more on self-study for the exam preparation.

The first JEE (Main) examination was conducted by NTA in two shifts per day across 258 cities in the country and abroad (Foreign/OCI/PIO/Nepal/Bhutan). The results of Paper- I have been declared, while NTA Score for Paper-II (B.Arch. &B. Planning) will be declared later on.

The toppers included four from Telangana, three from Maharashtra, two each from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, and one each from Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, and Karnataka. All of them were in the 100 percentile category.

Minister for Human Resource Development, Prakash Javadekar, twitted about the result. “Nearly 8.75 lakh students took the exam. 15 students are in the 100th percentile. Congratulations to all students who did well. For the first time, @DG_NTA has used the percentile based scoring. This is more scientific and used in best exam world over.”

A total of 9,29,198 candidates registered for the exam and 8,74,469 actually turned up to appear for it.

The released NTA Scores are normalised scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those candidates who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained by the candidates are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.

After the JEE Main April-2019 exam, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration better of the two NTA Scores of all candidates appeared in January and April examinations.

Meanwhile, the next online application for JEE (Main) April-2019 Examination between 6th and 20th April 2019.