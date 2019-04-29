JEE main result 2019: NTA expected to release results today

JEE Main 2019 result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to publish the results of Joint Entrance Examination Main 2019 (JEE Main 2019) on Monday evening. According to an Indian Express report, the result will published at 6 pm. The students who have appeared for the examination can check their results by visiting the official website of JEE, jeemain.nic.in. The JEE Main examination for Paper 1 and Paper 2 was conducted in the first and second week of April. The five days long JEE Main 2019 exam ended on April 12, 2019. The first part of the JEE examination was conducted in January and the results were also released in the same month. Know how to check the JEE Main results 2019:- To check the JEE Main exam results, the students need to follow given below process. (1) Visit the official website of JEE i.e. jeemain.nic.in (2) Click the 'JEE Main result 2019' link on the homepage (3) A new page will open where you need to enter your roll number and other relevant details. (4) Finally, you will get access to your JEE Main result. (5) Candidates can then take a hard copy (print out) for future reference. ALSO READ |\u00a0HP BOSE class 10 result 2019: HP Board class 10th result released; how and where to check Key things to check in the scorecard:- (1) Name of the candidate (2) Roll Number (3) Examination Centre (4) Parents name (5) Rank (6) NTA score (7) Physics marks (8) Chemistry marks (9) Mathematics marks On April 15, 2019, the NTA had published the answer key for the JEE Main examination. The registration process for JEE Advanced 2019 examination will commence from May 3, 2019. The counselling of candidates for JEE Main 2019 will begin after the declaration of results of JEE Advanced 2019 written examination.