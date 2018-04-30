JEE Main result 2018: Declared! CBSE releases Joint Entrance Examination scores, AIR at jeemain.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

JEE Mains result 2018: Declared! The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains-2018 results along with the All India Ranking (AIR) at jeemain.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the test can now visit the official website of JEE to check their results. This year CBSE had conducted the Computer-Based Mode (Online) Examination of JEE on April 15 and 16, while the offline paper was conducted on April 8. The JEE Mains examination is conducted every year for admission to a technical institute across India.

Candidates who successfully qualify the JEE mains 2018 examination will be able to appear for the JEE Advance 2018 Examination that is set to take place on May 20. This year, the JEE Advanced exam, this year is being conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur. The entire JEE (Advanced) 2018 Examination will be conducted in fully computer-based test mode.

JEE Mains result 2018: Steps to check Joint Entrance Examination results-

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE mains at jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: Once you enter the home page of the website click on the ‘JEE mains 2018 Results’ link

Step 3: Now enter your application number, Date of birth and security pin

Step 4: Press log in to view your Results

Step 5: Check your result and save the same for future

More about JEE Mains:

JEE Mains is a national level examination that is conducted every year by CBSE for admission to Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology programmes at top technical institutions. The scores of JEE Mains are accepted for admission by the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs) among others. The scores of the Mains examination include the actual marks obtained in the Mains examination along with the status which will determine whether or not a candidate qualifies for JEE Advance. Ranks declared along with the JEE Mains examination will include both All India and All India category ranking.