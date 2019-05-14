JEE Main paper 2 result 2019 declared at jeemain.nic.in | How to check

JEE Main paper 2 result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main paper 2 at jeemain.nic.in. Students who appeared for the same can rush to the official website of JEE Main now to check their scores. The exam was conducted in the month of April earlier this year across several centres. The JEE Main Paper 2 is a test that is conducted by the NTA for admission to Bachelor of Architecture (B Arch) and Bachelor of Planning programmes in various colleges. The Agency had declared the results for JEE Main paper 1 earlier. The JEE Main paper 2 was conducted on April 2 in two shifts for which a total of 1,69,725 candidates had appeared. The JEE Main answer keys for paper 2 have already been released. Here is how candidates can check their results- JEE Main paper 2 result: How to check Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nic.in Step 2: Click on JEE (Main) Paper 1 and Paper 2 April 2019 NTA Scores Step 3: Now enter Application Number, Date of Birth, Enter Security Pin, Security Pin Step 4: Press submit Step 5: Check the details in your mark sheet Step 6: Take a copy of the same for future For more details on Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main paper 2, visit the official website of JEE.