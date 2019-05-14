JEE Main paper 2 result 2019 declared at jeemain.nic.in | How to check

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 14, 2019 8:59:06 PM

JEE Main paper 2 result 2019 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at jeemain.nic.in. Check now.

jee, jee main, jee main paper 2 result, jeemain.nic.in, jee main paper 2 result april 2019, jee main paper 2 result date, jee mains result, jee main 2019 paper, jee main april 2019, jee main exam date, joint entrance examination, jee main admit card, education newsJEE Main paper 2 result 2019 out!

JEE Main paper 2 result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main paper 2 at jeemain.nic.in. Students who appeared for the same can rush to the official website of JEE Main now to check their scores. The exam was conducted in the month of April earlier this year across several centres. The JEE Main Paper 2 is a test that is conducted by the NTA for admission to Bachelor of Architecture (B Arch) and Bachelor of Planning programmes in various colleges. The Agency had declared the results for JEE Main paper 1 earlier.

The JEE Main paper 2 was conducted on April 2 in two shifts for which a total of 1,69,725 candidates had appeared. The JEE Main answer keys for paper 2 have already been released. Here is how candidates can check their results-

JEE Main paper 2 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nic.in
Step 2: Click on JEE (Main) Paper 1 and Paper 2 April 2019 NTA Scores
Step 3: Now enter Application Number, Date of Birth, Enter Security Pin, Security Pin
Step 4: Press submit
Step 5: Check the details in your mark sheet
Step 6: Take a copy of the same for future

For more details on Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main paper 2, visit the official website of JEE.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. JEE Main paper 2 result 2019 declared at jeemain.nic.in | How to check
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition